Interior Minister Receives US Under Secretary For Civilian Security, Democracy, And Human Rights

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 6 (Petra) -- Minister of Interior Mazen Faraya received US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Uzra Zeya, and the accompanying delegation on Monday.Faraya and Zeya discussed the situation in the region, aspects of cooperation between Jordan and the United States, and ways to support and develop them.Faraya emphasized Jordan's firm position on the need for an immediate cessation of the aggression on Gaza, the removal of all obstacles to the entry of adequate aid to all parts of the Strip, and all efforts to prevent regional escalation, preserve the remaining opportunities for peace and work to protect the region from the devastating effects of this war on all levels, and return to a serious political process that ends the conflict on the basis of the two-state solution and ensures security and peace for the countries of the region.Faraya said that the ministry continues to maintain security and community peace and enable citizens to express their opinions through peaceful gatherings, which is one of the basic rights enshrined in the constitution, within the limits of the law, in order to ensure the security of citizens and their property.On the other hand, Faraya lauded the efforts of the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) - Arab Army, and security agencies on the northern border in dealing with drug smuggling and confronting smuggling gangs to prevent them from entering the Kingdom, and from there to neighboring countries, especially the Arab Gulf countries, stressing that there is regional cooperation to deal with drug smuggling.Faraya pointed to the economic difficulties the Kingdom is experiencing due to regional events, regional instability, the deteriorating refugee crisis, the decline in the support provided to them by the international community, the weak resettlement of Syrian refugees and the small number of voluntary returnees.He referred to border centers need to restore their infrastructure and modernize their equipment to prevent the smuggling of drugs and dangerous substances.For her part, the US official commended the Kingdom's efforts and its active role in promoting stability and establishing peace in the region in light of the current situation and the nature of the threats it facesShe added that enhancing security cooperation, maintaining regional stability, and sustaining humanitarian efforts are among the priorities of common interest between the two countries.