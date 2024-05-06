Armed Forces, Helping Hand For Relief And Development Sign Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 6 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Armed Forces/Queen Rania Al Abdullah Association for the Care of Military Personnel and their Families and the Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) Monday signed a cooperation agreement.The agreement aims to aid and assist in implementing relief, humanitarian, social, development, educational and medical projects.The Queen Rania Al Abdullah Society for the Care of Military Personnel and their Families was established in 2004. It provides services for military workers, army retirees and their families in the local communities.