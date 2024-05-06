EV Stocks In Play - Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Spikes On Agreement With California Based And HVIP Approved, National Auto Fleet Group

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on trading for Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ), an emerging electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer.

Mullen is on the NASDAQ top percentage gainers list ,trading at $5.48, gaining $1.32 , up over 31%. The stock had a day's high of $5.99 on news .

Mullen announced the addition of California based commercial dealer, National Auto Fleet Group ("NAFG"). NAFG will offer Mullen's full line of all-electric commercial vehicles, the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van and Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, which is HVIP approved and provides up to $45,000 cash voucher at purchase. NAFG will support national fleet customers via Sourcewell and offer Mullen's commercial vehicle lineup in the following two key market locations in California:

NAFG, founded in 1980, is based in Northern California and is a premier all-in-one, minority family-owned vehicle dealership group specializing in government fleet sales in California and across the United States.

As a Sourcewell selected vehicle vendor with two awarded contracts (#091521-NAF and #060920-NAF), NAFG has revolutionized government vehicle purchasing by linking its nationwide network of manufacturers and upfitters to meet agency upfitting needs. Sourcewell is a government agency that has fulfilled the bidding requirements on behalf of members and holds hundreds of competitively solicited contracts ready for use. NAFG streamlines the purchasing process for government agencies through Sourcewell contracts and their online quoting system with resources to assist public agencies with a variety of fleet purchasing solutions, eliminating the need for lengthy bidding procedures.

"Everything you see, smell or touch was moved by truck at one time or another. With Mullen we will offer municipal and government fleets the opportunity to work more efficiently, with a stronger TCO and with zero emissions," said Clarke Cooper, National Fleet Auto Group. "We believe Mullen's All Electric line provides municipalities and government fleets with the option they need to transition to electric. Further, the fact that these vehicles are assembled in the United States by Americans upholds the goals we value when we work with public fleets and Sourcewell."

