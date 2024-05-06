EQS-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Aurubis: Steffen Alexander Hoffmann appointed new Chief Financial Officer at Aurubis AG

Steffen Alexander Hoffmann appointed new Chief Financial Officer at Aurubis AG

Steffen Hoffmann will be Aurubis AG's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of October 1, 2024 The Aurubis Supervisory Board has appointed the CFO for the customary initial 3-year term Hamburg, May 6, 2024 - On October 1, 2024, Steffen Hoffmann (54) will take over as Chief Financial Officer from Rainer Verhoeven (56), who will be stepping down on June 30, 2024, as announced in January 2024. “In Steffen Hoffmann we have an internationally experienced executive,” Aurubis AG Supervisory Board Chairman Prof. Dr. Fritz Vahrenholt explained the decision.“His many years of experience in international finance will be instrumental in realizing the Aurubis AG growth strategy together with the Executive Board team and, as such, make a key contribution to the successful implementation of our projects.” Born in Stuttgart, Steffen Hoffmann studied industrial engineering at Karlsruhe University and completed an MBA at the University of Massachusetts before starting his career as a trainee at Mercedes Benz AG in Stuttgart in 1996. After a number of positions in the Mercedes Benz Group, including CFO roles in Europe and Asia, he was most recently Vice President Treasury & Investor Relations at the

Mercedes-Benz Group AG in Stuttgart.

Aurubis - Metals for Progress Aurubis AG is a leading global provider of non-ferrous metals and one of the largest copper recyclers worldwide. The company processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues into metals of the highest quality. Aurubis produces more than 1 million tons of copper cathodes annually, and from them a variety of products such as wire rod, continuous cast shapes, profiles, and flat rolled products made of copper and copper alloys. Aurubis produces a number of other metals as well, including precious metals, selenium, lead, nickel, tin and zinc. The portfolio also includes additional products such as sulfuric acid and iron silicate. Sustainability is a fundamental part of the Aurubis strategy.“Aurubis responsibly transforms raw materials into value” - following this maxim, the company integrates sustainable conduct and business activities into the corporate culture. This involves a careful approach to natural resources, responsible social and ecological conduct in everyday business, and sensible, healthy growth. Aurubis has around 7,200 employees, production sites in Europe and the US, and an extensive distribution network around the world. Aurubis shares are part of the Prime Standard Segment of the German Stock Exchange and are listed in the MDAX, the Global Challenges Index (GCX), and the STOXX Europe 600. More information at



