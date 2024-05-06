EQS-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Medios AG: Constantijn van Rietschoten appointed Executive Board member for International Markets



Berlin, May 6, 2024 – The Supervisory Board of Medios AG ("Medios") has appointed as member to the Company's Executive Board with effect from May 1, 2024. In his new role as Chief International Markets, van Rietschoten, who had previously been Head of International Business Development at Medios since April 2023, will assume responsibility for the entire international business and its further development. He has been appointed for a three year term, expiring on April 30, 2027.



, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Medios AG: "The European Specialty Pharma market offers great potential. We are therefore very pleased to welcome as Executive Board Member for International Markets. His outstanding expertise and international experience will be of great value for Medios' international growth ambitions, which are now also reflected in the internationalization of the Company's Executive Board. We wish him every success in his new role."



Constantijn van Rietschoten, Executive Board Member at Medios AG: "Medios is a highly interesting company with a rapid development – recently also beyond the German borders following the acquisition of the Dutch market leader Ceban. I am delighted to contribute to the further internationalization of Medios and the development of a leading European Specialty Pharma platform.“



Important dates for Medios AG in the 2024 financial year



May 7:









Quarterly statement as at March 31, 2024

June 6 to 7:







Warburg Highlights – Hamburg

August 13:







Half-Year-Financial Report 2024

August 14:







Annual General Meeting 2024

September 25:





Berenberg and Goldman Sachs 13th German Corporate

Conference – Munich

November 12:





Quarterly statement as of September 30, 2024



-------------------



About Medios AG

Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply to the manufacture of patient-specific therapies including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies.



Medios AG is Germany's first listed specialty pharmaceutical company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).







Contact

Claudia Nickolaus



Medios AG

Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin

T +49 30 232 566 800

...





Disclaimer

This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those currently anticipated as a result of various risk factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings and the availability of financing.







