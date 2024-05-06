EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Northern Data AG holds Annual General Meeting

06.05.2024 / 14:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PRESS RELEASE / IR NEWS



Northern Data AG holds Annual General Meeting

Frankfurt/Main – 6 May 2024 – Today, Northern Data Group (Ticker symbol German stock market: NB2 , ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting, which was virtually broadcast via livestream, for its duly registered shareholders or their proxies on the company's website. Shareholders and their proxies had the opportunity to ask questions, which were answered in detail by Aroosh Thillainathan, Group CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, and by Dr. Tom Oliver Schorling, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. All resolutions proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board were approved by the shareholders.



About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU- and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML, and Generative AI industries. Our close collaboration with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA is fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services, and energy.



Investor Relations:

Jens-Philipp Briemle

Head of Investor Relations

An der Welle 3

60322 Frankfurt am Main

E-Mail: ...

Telefon: +49 171 557 6989

06.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at



Language: English Company: Northern Data AG An der Welle 3 60322 Frankfurt/Main Germany Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0SMU87 WKN: A0SMU8 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1896417