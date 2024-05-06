EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

Redcare Pharmacy's eHealth-CardLink solution has just been launched: the convenient way to redeem e-prescriptions from anywhere.

Fully digital redemption method via eGK health card and smartphone.

Secure, easy and comfortable way to redeem e-prescriptions. Technically integrated within Redcare's Shop Apotheke mobile app in Germany. Sevenum, the Netherlands, 06 May 2024. Today, Redcare Pharmacy launched its eHealth-CardLink solution. From now on, all people with statutory health insurance in Germany have full digital access to prescription medicines via the Shop Apotheke app. This innovative function offers significant advantages for customers nationwide. By simply using the health insurance card (eGK) and a smartphone, e-prescriptions can now be redeemed from anywhere and at any time through the app. Olaf Heinrich, CEO of Redcare Pharmacy, comments:“With the launch of our eHealth-CardLink solution, patients can now optimally benefit from the convenience of a paperless, fully digitised prescription. This marks another important step in the digital transformation of the healthcare landscape, offering our company substantial opportunities to further grow in the future.” Redcare Pharmacy's eHealth-CardLink solution is an additional method for redeeming e-prescriptions. Customers of Shop Apotheke in Germany will still retain the option to use the gematik app or scan the QR code on their printed prescription.

About Redcare Pharmacy. Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.) today is the leading e-pharmacy in Europe, currently active in seven countries: Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Headquartered in Sevenum, close to the Dutch city of Venlo and in the heart of Europe, the company has locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven. As the one-stop pharmacy of the future, Redcare Pharmacy offers over 11 million active customers a wide range of more than 150,000 products at attractive and fair prices. Besides OTC, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products as well as an extensive assortment of health-related products in all markets, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Pharmaceutical safety is of top priority. Being a pharmacy at its core, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical consultation service. Since care is at the heart of everything Redcare does, the company provides services for all stages of life and health. This ranges from its marketplaces to unique delivery options and medication management. Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016. As of 19 June 2023, the company is a member of the MDAX selection index.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

