Eternal Blessings With Platinum Jewellery For Akshaya Tritiya This Year

Celebrated as one of the most auspicious occasions in Hindu culture, Akshaya Tritiya marks a day of new beginnings, prosperity, and good fortune. It symbolizes the onset of new endeavours, prosperity and unending blessings.



This year, the festival will be celebrated on May 10th

2024. As the celebrations around Akshaya Tritiya evolve, the significance of purchasing 'true white' continues to hold great meaning as it symbolizes purity and auspiciousness. Besides being intrinsically white, Platinum jewellery with its 95% purity and timeless appeal, perfectly embodies the spirit of this occasion. One of the rarest & purest metals to exist on this planet, platinum is known for its naturally white, that remains untarnished over time, making it a fitting choice for auspicious events. Platinum jewellery thus becomes particularly favoured for this occasion due to its association with purity.





Consumers looking to commemorate Akshaya Tritiya with platinum jewellery have a diverse range to choose from. Options include contemporary pieces for women like Platinum Evara, unique statement jewellery for men under Men of Platinum, and beautifully crafted love bands known as Platinum Love Bands for couples. There are also divine deity pendants in platinum for those seeking sacred symbols. With a wide selection across price points, consumers can elevate their Akshaya Tritiya celebrations with precious platinum jewellery.





Platinum jewellery, blending tradition and modernity, symbolizes everlasting prosperity and beauty for generations. The "Pt 950" inscription on each piece signifies the highest purity, making it a fitting choice for Akshaya Tritiya celebrations.





Highlighting the significance of Akshaya Tritiya for platinum jewellery, Vaishali Banerjee, MD, PGI India said,“Platinum's preciousness and rarity appeals to young consumers. Over the years, platinum has emerged as the metal of choice for celebrating emotionally significant milestones, special occasions, and festivals, especially its 'true white' that is associated with purity and longevity. Whether it's classic designs or innovative creations, platinum jewellery truly resonates with the essence of Akshaya Tritiya, representing all that is rare, precious and authentic. We anticipate a very joyous and vibrant Akshaya Tritya for all.”





Rajesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers said,“At Kalyan Jewellers, we prioritize offering a diverse range of jewellery designs across various categories to meet the evolving preferences of our customers. During auspicious occasions like Akshaya Tritiya, platinum jewellery takes center stage as people consider it an opportune time to purchase precious jewellery. With a positive outlook, we are confident that this year too, consumers will find a variety of dynamic platinum jewellery designs at varied price points to celebrate the occasion in style.”





Joy Alukkas, Chairman and Managing Director, Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd. highlighted, "Synonymous with wealth, fortune, and prosperity, Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious occasion for purchasing precious jewellery. The combination of platinum's natural white and intricate designs makes it an ideal option this festival. As consumers seek to purchase precious jewellery to mark this occasion, jewellery crafted from a metal as rare and precious as platinum is a fitting choice to celebrate the festival."





Suvankar Sen, CEO & MD, Senco Gold & Diamonds remarked,“Over the years, platinum has emerged as the metal of choice amongst the younger generation due to the metal's rarity, purity, and innate strength. A universal symbol of love, the metal appeals to these young consumers who look to celebrate special occasions and festivals with jewellery that is equally rare and precious. At Senco, we offer a variety of options across the realm of platinum jewellery for women and men that cater to varied style preferences, as our consumers look to purchase precious jewellery to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.”





Milan Shah, Director, Kalamandir shared, "As we approach Akshaya Tritiya, we anticipate another year of increased platinum jewellery sales. This auspicious occasion, known for new beginnings, purity, and prosperity, inspires consumers to choose platinum as their preferred precious jewellery."





About Platinum Guild International (PGI)

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results. Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with Jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery.

PGI's consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum's unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery.





In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with experts in strategic planning, marketing, retail, design and business development. Since 2015 PGI has been headquartered in Hong Kong. PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.





Purity Assurance Program

PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt. Ltd. to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country's first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India. Under Platinum Guild India's quality assurance programme, each individual piece of Jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95%. And as a proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped 'Pt950' and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery. A Unique Identification Number is also stamped on the jewellery in addition to the detailed description of the piece you choose for yourself. Our quality assurance programme is in place to ensure transparency and that the platinum the consumer buys is of the highest quality. After all, that is what true value is all about.