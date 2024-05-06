Healthlynked Corp. (HLYK) Q4, FY2023 Financial Results Show Bottom-Line Improvements, Core Network Application Ramp-Up Expected In 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



HealthLynked achieved significant optimization in operational expenses, resulting in a 70% reduction in net loss for the fourth quarter and highlighting a period of strategic positioning for future growth

HealthLynked's full-year 2023 financial results mark technological advancements, with a focus on core technologies and profitability The company anticipates further performance improvements in the second half of 2024, positioning itself as a leader in healthcare technology

HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK) , a leader in healthcare networking and technological innovation, recently announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2023. HealthLynked achieved a significant 70% reduction in net loss for the fourth quarter, highlighting a period of strategic advancements and focus on healthcare technologies plus networking capabilities ( ).

Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked said the recent launch of the pay app version 3.2.1 and the forthcoming integration of ARI mark significant milestones in the company's mission to transform healthcare delivery and drive additional revenues.“Despite temporary staffing transitions, our focus on...

