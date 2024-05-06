Btab Ecommerce Group Inc. (BBTT) Signs Letter Of Intent With Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WEL), Accelerating Company Growth

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Btab Ecommerce and Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp recently signed an LOI, to initiate a business combination, aiming for a process completion during the second half of 2024 Completion of the transaction is contingent upon various factors including due diligence, regulatory approvals, and approval by both companies' boards and stockholders Btab provides online technology affordable to the small and medium size online businesses that resell Btab's proprietary products and third party products, including product supply, marketing platforms, physical showrooms, order and product return fulfillment, and after-sales support The global e-commerce market, estimated at $8.8 trillion in 2024, is projected to reach $18.81 trillion by 2029
Btab Ecommerce Group (OTC: BBTT) , an ecommerce company, and
Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE: WEL) , announced in February 2024 the signing of a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) for a proposed business combination. This agreement will result in Btab acquiring control of WEL, with Btab valued at an initial enterprise value of $250 million ( ).
The LOI outlines terms for the exchange of common and preferred shares between WEL and Btab, pending negotiation and signing of a definitive agreement. Btab, which operates globally, sees this partnership as a catalyst for its expansion plans in...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to BBTT are available in the company's newsroom at
About TechMediaWire
TechMediaWire
(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
TechMediaWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
TechMediaWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN06052024000224011066ID1108179067
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.