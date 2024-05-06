Btab Ecommerce Group Inc. (BBTT) Signs Letter Of Intent With Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WEL), Accelerating Company Growth

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Btab Ecommerce and Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp recently signed an LOI, to initiate a business combination, aiming for a process completion during the second half of 2024

Completion of the transaction is contingent upon various factors including due diligence, regulatory approvals, and approval by both companies' boards and stockholders

Btab provides online technology affordable to the small and medium size online businesses that resell Btab's proprietary products and third party products, including product supply, marketing platforms, physical showrooms, order and product return fulfillment, and after-sales support The global e-commerce market, estimated at $8.8 trillion in 2024, is projected to reach $18.81 trillion by 2029

Btab Ecommerce Group (OTC: BBTT) , an ecommerce company, and

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE: WEL) , announced in February 2024 the signing of a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) for a proposed business combination. This agreement will result in Btab acquiring control of WEL, with Btab valued at an initial enterprise value of $250 million ( ).

The LOI outlines terms for the exchange of common and preferred shares between WEL and Btab, pending negotiation and signing of a definitive agreement. Btab, which operates globally, sees this partnership as a catalyst for its expansion plans in...

