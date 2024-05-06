Web3mediabreaks Upstream Delves Into Key Dual Listing Considerations For Issues

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market and trading app, recently published a blog article written by Fernanda De La Torre and Vanessa Malone. The piece reiterates strategic benefits that dual listing offers to companies aiming to appeal to international investors and shifts focus to the essential factors that issuers should consider when contemplating dual listing and how Upstream addresses these challenges.“Dual listing continues to be used as a growth strategy for issuers as they go global. It's important to think about regulatory compliance, costs and management resources inherent in this process,” the blog reads.“With our streamlined approach and comprehensive support services, companies can leverage dual listing as a strategic tool to access global capital markets and drive sustainable growth.”

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market, is a global securities trading app. Powered by a proprietary, transparency first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. to trade securities using just an app.

.

