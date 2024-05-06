American Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: AREC) Featured In Coverage Of The EF Hutton Annual Global Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) American Resources (NASDAQ: AREC) is a next generation and socially responsible supplier of rare earth and critical elements, carbon and advanced carbon materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace. The company has three operating divisions:

Its ReElement Technologies division is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements and a world leader in deploying efficient and environmentally safe rare earth and critical mineral refining capacity outside of China.

Its American Carbon division is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients used in steelmaking, as well as the collection of critical mineral concentrates from mining waste streams to feed into ReElement Technologies. The division controls one of the last domestic portfolios of growth assets in the sector.

Its American Metals division is an aggregator and processor of waste metal and steel products, including valuable components of electrified power trains such as batteries, magnets and e-waste to be used in the new production of goods. Battery and magnet waste is processed then fed into ReElement Technologies.

The company has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks.

