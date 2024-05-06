Welshcorgicoin (WELSH), A Pioneering Bitcoin-Based Memecoin, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Welshcorgicoin (WELSH) on May 6, 2024, for all BitMart users. The WELSH/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is Welshcorgicoin (WELSH)?

Welshcorgicoin, known as WELSH, is recognized as the“dog coin of Bitcoin” and stands as a pioneering force within the cryptocurrency realm. As the first meme coin to integrate with the Bitcoin ecosystem through the Stacks SIP-10 token standard, WELSH embodies a significant milestone in the convergence of meme culture and serious cryptocurrency frameworks. It was born two years ago on Bitcoin via Stacks, setting a precedent as the initial community to foster the use and growth of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) on Bitcoin. WELSH not only serves as a mascot and ambassador for Stacks but has also captured the hearts of the Bitcoin community, establishing itself as the quintessential Bitcoin meme.

Why Welshcorgicoin (WELSH)?

Welshcorgicoin's journey from its inception during a bear market to its thriving presence in a bull market illustrates its resilience and capability to lead in the crypto space. WELSH has navigated the volatile market dynamics without faltering, supported by a robust community that has been laying strong foundations for future growth. With a fixed supply cap of 10 billion tokens, all of which are already in circulation, WELSH promotes a stable and sustainable economic model.

This token is more than just a digital asset; it's a beacon for the Bitcoin DeFi sector, attracting newcomers and enthusiasts alike to explore and invest in DeFi. Welsh's ongoing mission is to revolutionize DeFi on Bitcoin by making it more accessible and engaging, thereby positioning itself at the forefront of a financial revolution that promises to redefine the landscape of decentralized finance powered by Bitcoin.

About Welshcorgicoin (WELSH)

Token Name: Welshcorgicoin

Token Symbol: WELSH

Token Type: STACKS

Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 WELSH

To learn more about Welshcorgicoin (WELSH), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

