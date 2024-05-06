Layer One X (L1X), A Decentralized Blockchain, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut Layer One X (L1X) on May 7, 2024, for all BitMart users. The L1X/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 13:00 (UTC).







What is Layer One X (L1X)?

Layer One X (L1X) is an innovative decentralized blockchain platform developed in Perth, Australia, in collaboration with the University of Western Australia. Designed to revolutionize the blockchain industry, L1X introduces bridgeless interoperability technology that enables seamless movement of assets, NFTs, and data across different chains.

This pioneering technology ensures a faster, cheaper, and more secure experience in the crypto world. By enhancing the fundamental capabilities of blockchain technology, Layer One X aims to unite various stakeholders in the Web3 ecosystem, thereby facilitating true decentralization, scalability, and enhanced security.

Why Layer One X (L1X)?

Layer One X stands out in the blockchain space by offering groundbreaking technologies that promise to push the boundaries of what is currently achievable in Web3. The platform's bridgeless interoperability allows for unprecedented fluidity and efficiency in asset transfer, setting a new standard for cross-chain interactions.

Its deep collaboration with academic institutions ensures that the technology is not only cutting-edge but also rigorously tested and refined. Layer One X is poised to have an impact on the blockchain industry comparable to Bitcoin's influence on payments, leading the charge towards realizing the full potential of Web3 through continuous innovation and community engagement.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap . BitMart currently offers 1000+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Layer One X (L1X)

Token Name: Layer One X

Token Symbol: L1X

Token Type: Layer One X

Total Supply: 20,000,000 L1X

To learn more about Layer One X (L1X), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!