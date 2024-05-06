Yellowstone to Banff: 7 oldest National Parks in the World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore the origins of conservation with a glance at 7 of the world's oldest national parks. From Yellowstone's geothermal wonders to Australia's Royal National Park, witness nature's splendor preserved since the late 19th century. Discover iconic landscapes in Canada, the US, the UK, and New Zealand, where these parks continue to inspire awe and stewardship

Established in 1872, Yellowstone is widely considered the first national park in the world. It's known for its geothermal features like geysers and hot springs

Established in 1879, Royal National Park is the second oldest national park in the world. Located near Sydney, it offers a variety of landscapes

Established in 1885, Banff is Canada's oldest national park. It's part of the Canadian Rockies and features stunning mountain scenery, glaciers, and turquoise lakes

Established in 1890, Yosemite is famed for its towering granite cliffs, waterfalls, and giant sequoia trees. It's located in the Sierra Nevada

Established in 1951, this park in Wales is the oldest national park in Wales and England. It encompasses diverse landscapes including mountains, forests, and coastline

Established in 1915, this park in Colorado features majestic mountain peaks, alpine lakes, and abundant wildlife

Established in 1887, Tongariro is New Zealand's oldest national park and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It's known for its volcanic landscapes