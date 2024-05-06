IPL 2024: SRH's Remarkable Recovery To Set 1St Innings Total Of 173 Against MI

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) showcased a commendable recovery to set a total of 173, marking a notable turnaround despite initial challenges. While the score might not reach the soaring heights commonly witnessed in IPL matches, the pitch conditions were far from favourable for easy scoring. Opting to bat first, SRH made a promising start during the powerplay phase, with the opening partnership contributing a solid 56 runs. Although Abhishek Sharma faced difficulties, Travis Head's aggressive batting propelled the innings forward, benefiting from a couple of fortunate escapes – surviving being bowled off a no-ball and a dropped catch.

However, the middle overs proved to be a struggle for SRH as Mumbai Indians (MI) tightened their grip with disciplined bowling. Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla emerged as pivotal figures, each claiming three wickets and consistently disrupting SRH's momentum. By the 16th over, SRH found themselves at 125/7, facing the risk of a modest total. Nonetheless, a spirited cameo from Pat Cummins, scoring an unbeaten 35 off just 17 deliveries, ensured SRH finished on a competitive note.

Looking ahead, SRH's bowling performance holds the key to their chances, especially considering the slightly two-paced nature of the pitch. With a total to defend, SRH remains optimistic about their prospects in the match.

