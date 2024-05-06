Will Shares Rise On Milestone Development For AI-Powered Heart Technology?

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and now this company has reached an exciting milestone for its %AI powered heart scanning technology.

%VentripointDiagnostics (TSXV: $VPT) (OTC: $VPTDF) announced in a press release today that it has reached another development milestone by submitting its next generation of software, VMS+4.0, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).

The company's AI-powered technology rapidly processes ultrasound images of the heart to generate MRI-quality measurements of all four cardiac chambers. This technology will seamlessly integrate into the workflow of hospitals, clinics and caregivers.

Benefits of this include novel presentation of full cardiac motion of all four 3D reconstructed chambers of the heart through the cardiac cycle. Another benefit is the automated plotting of key anatomical landmarks of the heart, which removes the need for manual inputs and provides greater confidence in the analysis. Additionally, the technology will allow increased analysis speed, making heart images available in minutes, not the hours needed for MRI imaging.

Shares of Ventripoint were being bid up before the morning bell.