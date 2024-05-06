In Brazil Inflation And Interest Rate Forecasts Rise

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the latest release from Brazil's Central Bank , the Focus Bulletin on Monday highlighted upward adjustments in economic forecasts.



Analysts have raised the 2025 inflation forecast from 3.60% to 3.64%. This revision reflects concerns about fiscal policy changes and less stringent public spending controls.



Market experts also adjusted the 2024 inflation forecast slightly, from 3.73% to 3.72%. However, the forecast for 2026 remained stable at 3.50%.



Such adjustments are pivotal as they indicate analysts' expectations about future economic stability and consumer price movements.



Significantly, the projection for the Selic rate, Brazil's key interest rate, saw an increase for the coming years.







Previously expected at 9.50% for 2024, it now sits at 9.63%. For 2025, the forecast rose from 9% to 9.50%, and for 2026, from 8.63% to 8.75%.



These changes suggest that the monetary policy may tighten to counter inflationary pressures.



On the economic growth front, the GDP forecast for this year edged up from 2.02% to 2.05%.



However, projections for 2025 and 2026 remain consistent at 2%. These figures are crucial as they provide insights into the expected economic activity and recovery pace.



Currency expectations held steady, with financial market economists maintaining their previous forecasts for the U.S. dollar at R$5 in 2024, R$5.05 in 2025, and R$5.10 in 2026.



These updates are significant as they inform investors and policymakers about the market's view on future economic conditions.



Adjustments in inflation and interest rate forecasts reflect broader concerns about fiscal policies and their impact on the economy's overall health.



As Brazil navigates through these fiscal and monetary adjustments, the Focus Bulletin serves as a key indicator of economic expectations and challenges ahead.

MENAFN06052024007421016031ID1108178512