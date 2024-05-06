(MENAFN- Baystreet) Zentek Ltd.

Stocks in Play

5/6/2024 - 9:54 AM EST - Star Diamond Corporation : Has appointed Ron Waddington, a member of Yellow Quill First Nation, as our Indigenous and Community Engagement Officer. Ron will be leading the Company's Indigenous engagement efforts in a consulting role going forward. Ron will be reaching out to rights holders and stakeholders to discuss how most effectively to engage in economic reconciliation. Star Diamond Corporation shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.08.









