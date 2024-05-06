2Nd National Youth Dialogue Conference Stresses Empowerment, Engagement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Dead Sea, May 6 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh Monday opened the Second National Youth Dialogue Conference, deputizing for HRH Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II.Addressing the three-day conference, organized by the Senate Youth Dialogue Initiative Committee, Senate President Faisal Fayez emphasized youth empowerment to engage in public life and contribute to modernization initiatives led by His Majesty King Abdullah.Fayez underscored the Crown Prince's interest in the affairs of the country's youth, stressing the need to create an environment to harness their talents and creativity and a collaborative effort between the youth and relevant entities to enhance their role in society.Fayez urged support of youth initiatives to enhance their participation across various sectors and remove barriers to their engagement, noting the youth's key role in national security, economic prosperity and social unity, and stressing the Kingdom's reform and modernization scheme.The Senate head urged the youth to embrace political engagement, shun divisive ideology and promote democratic practices.The opening session also featured a video presentation showcasing His Majesty King Abdullah's and Crown Prince Hussein's interest in youth empowerment.