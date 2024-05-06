Today's markets analysis on behalf of Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Principal at Tickmill

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 6th May 2024



The GCC stock markets exhibited mixed performances today, influenced by the ongoing earnings season and anticipation surrounding the oil market's outlook.



The Saudi Stock Market experienced some volatility, mirroring its performance from the previous day as trading conditions remain uncertain ahead of tomorrow's anticipated Aramco earnings release. The leading sectors, Energy and Banking, were mostly negative, while the Insurance sector saw significant gains, buoyed by robust earnings reports from Bupa Arabia and Al-Rajhi Companies for Cooperative Insurance. Strong earnings could help drive a rebound in the market.



In Dubai, the stock market showed a slight improvement as it continued to stabilize after a series of price corrections. The Real Estate and Financial sectors both registered gains today. While the market awaits further earnings announcements, weak figures could put some pressure on the market.



The Abu Dhabi stock market was essentially flat today, with leading stocks showing mixed performance as the market anticipates several earnings results. The oil market could facilitate a rebound if the selling pressure from last week eases.



The Qatari stock market was negative today, predominantly due to declines in the banking sector. However, recent gains in natural gas prices might support the market.





MENAFN06052024006667014463ID1108178343