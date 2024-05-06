Galaxy AI now supports Arabic with latest update

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE, May 6, 2024: Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced it is adding support for the Arabic language in Galaxy AI, empowering even more Galaxy users in the Middle East to harness the power of mobile AI.



Arabic is one of three new languages included in Samsung's latest Galaxy AI language pack, adding to the 16 [i] already available. The language pack will be available for use across applicable Galaxy AI features, such as Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Transcript Assist and more. That means translating live conversations, phone calls, messages, transcripts and more across even more languages and dialects.



Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, "We are thrilled to announce the integration of Arabic language support into Galaxy AI, making Samsung the first brand to offer this feature on a mobile phone. This milestone enables millions of Arabic-speaking users to experience the full power of mobile AI in their native language. By democratizing access to cutting-edge technology, Samsung reaffirms its commitment to enriching the lives of customers in the Middle East, empowering them to achieve more through meaningful innovations."



Galaxy AI revolutionizes how users communicate, work, and access information by leveraging advanced artificial intelligence technology. With its suite of powerful features, Galaxy AI breaks down language barriers, enhances productivity, and keeps users informed, all while delivering a seamless and intuitive user experience.



Galaxy AI Feature Descriptions

• Live Translate produces two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls, making it easier than ever to book reservations while traveling or chat with your grandparents in their native language.

• Interpreter not only provides voice translation but also integrates instantaneous text translations and can translate live conversations through a user-friendly split-screen view, allowing people standing opposite each other to read a text translation of what the other person is saying.

• Chat Assist can help perfect conversational tones by generating context-aware suggestions to ensure communication sounds as intended, whether it's a polite message to a coworker or a short, catchy phrase for a social media caption.

• Note Assist can create AI-generated summaries, pre-formatted templates and cover pages, elevating day-to-day productivity.

• Transcript Assist uses AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe, summarize and even translate voice recordings.

• Browsing Assist helps users stay up to speed on what's happening in the world while saving time by generating concise summaries and translations of news articles or web pages, now including the Arabic language as well.





