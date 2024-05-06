ACKO Launches Ambulance-Booking Feature on App

(MENAFN- Avian We) Bangalore, India – May 3, 2024 – In its portfolio of multiple offerings, ACKO, the tech-first insurer, has added a unique feature of booking an ambulance on its mobile app. This aligns with ACKO's vision of becoming a one-stop destination for all protection needs by extending its services beyond insurance solutions. The feature is currently available in Bangalore, and will go live in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata in subsequent weeks.

In partnership with Red.Health, one of the leading emergency response service providers in the country, the feature aims at providing critical assistance to individuals during medical emergencies. ACKO’s cutting-edge technology used to build the feature enables individuals to avail an ambulance quickly and seamlessly. The app helps fetch the nearest ambulance from a robust network of 3000 vehicles and shares the driver details in less than three minutes. Further, the unique proposition of real-time tracking provides peace of mind during stressful and panicky circumstances. Customers can see the ambulance's exact location on the map and its estimated time of arrival, which allows them relief at the distressed time and gives the mind space to focus on the well-being of their loved ones. This innovation ensures transparency to the individuals and gives them a seamless and hassle-free experience, especially during emergencies.

The ambulance booking feature on ACKO’s holistic platform promises user-safety and well-being by providing convenient healthcare solutions. This step aims to transform emergency healthcare in a new age era and showcases the company’s commitment to address real-life emergencies.

Here's what makes ACKO's ambulance booking feature stand out:

• Extensive Network: 3000 ambulances across five cities covered under the initiative

• Seamless Booking: An ambulance can be hailed with just a few clicks on phone through the ACKO app

• Real-Time Tracking: The ambulance's arrival can be tracked in real-time for added peace of mind during critical situations

• User-Centric Design: The ACKO app is designed for ease of use which ensures a smooth experience even during stressful moments

Medical emergencies is an area where swift response and timely attention to the situation takes the centrestage. Moreover, ambulance services continue to remain a neglected space posing as one of the toughest times for individuals to dodge the situation. By leveraging technology to provide critical assistance during emergencies, ACKO demonstrates its unwavering commitment to user safety and satisfaction.

The ambulance-booking feature reinforces the company’s position as a forward-thinking insurer that goes beyond traditional policies to offer practical solutions for real-life problems.





