Cloud Based Data Management Services Market is Led by North America

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the cloud-based data management services market was USD 40.7 billion in 2023, which will rise to USD 258.4 billion, with a 30.4% compound annual growth rate, by 2030.



This is because of the increasing acceptance of cloud services and the requirement for cost-effectiveness, digital banking, remote work, accessibility, data backup, scalability, disaster recovery, and versatility among businesses.



In addition, the increase in the requirement for data incorporation as well as analytics services is further assisting the growth of this industry.



Cloud-based services are provided on the Internet that enable businesses and individuals to store, analyze, or manage enormous volumes of information. Services comprise data incorporation, management, warehousing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.



These amenities offer users the versatility to access computer resources from any setting and a safe platform for storing important data. These services allow rapid deployments as well as reduced capital & maintenance expenses.



On the basis of service model, SaaS was the largest contributor to the cloud-based data management services market, with a 55% share. This can be because of the substantial benefits it offers for businesses. The rising acceptance of SaaS in information management services has been accountable for a significant portion of the expansion.



The quality as a service (QaaS) category, based on service type, is likely to advance at a 35% CAGR in the years to come. QaaS comprises performance testing, usability testing, functional testing, quality assurance, and security testing, which are offered to businesses and developers.



The healthcare & life sciences category will advance at a 35% compound annual growth rate in the years to come. Establishments in this industry employ the cloud to securely access, store, and see patient data, therapy plans, clinical advances, and various other information.



Moreover, the IT & telecom category was the second-largest contributor, with a 25% share. The development of the cloud has been an important aspect in the advancement of the IT & telecom sector. Moreover, cloud advancement allows broadcast communications suppliers to competently store as well as share media with customers.



North America was the largest contributor to the industry in 2023, with a f 45% share. This is because of the strong economic development as well as established infrastructure in this continent. Moreover, the regional industry also profits from an extensive range of sectors like R&D, BFSI, construction, and medical services.



Furthermore, the continent has a growing media communications framework, the determination to swiftly embrace improvements in all technologies, and a large usage rate for the internet.



With the surging acceptance of cloud services, the cloud-based data management services industry will continuously advance in the coming years.



