Axis AMC appoints Vishal Dhanesha as Chief Operating Officer

May 06, 2024 | Bengaluru: Axis AMC, one of the fastest-growing fund houses in India, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vishal Dhanesha as the Chief Operating Officer. Vishal is a seasoned financial services professional with over two decades of experience, most of it in the asset management space.



In his new role, Vishal will be responsible for overseeing the Fund Accounting Operations, R&T Operations, IT and Information Security functions across the Mutual Fund, AIF, and PMS businesses. Vishal will be a part of the AMC’s leadership team and will participate in shaping as well as executing the company’s strategic imperatives. Prior to joining Axis AMC, Dhanesha was the Head of Operations at SBI Funds Management Limited where he spent over a decade in roles across Operations & Audit. He has also been associated with Franklin Tempelton AMC & KPMG in the past.



Axis AMC is also happy to announce the appointment of Chetan Shah as Head – Real Estate. Chetan comes with over 20 years of rich experience in the Real Estate space, having worked across sourcing, structuring, negotiation, and capital deployment across a spectrum of categories, primarily residential and commercial. At Axis AMC, Chetan will spearhead the real estate AIF business and will lead the fund raising, investments and divestments in real estate. Prior to joining Axis AMC, Chetan was a Partner at Kotak Reality Fund. Before that, he was associated with ASK Property Investment Advisors, Hypo Real Estate International (HREI), and ICICI Bank.



Commenting on their appointments, B. Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis AMC said, “Vishal’s proven ability to relate business performance through financial and operational levers with strategic thinking will add significant value to our processes and growth narrative. With a strong background in the real estate space, we are confident that Chetan will add depth to our Alternates business and will be pivotal in crafting innovative investment strategies in the realm of real estate. Both these appointments underscore Axis AMC’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team and staying committed to its investors.”





