Sterlite Power appoints Reshu Madan as CEO, Global Products & Services Business

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, May 06, 2024 – Sterlite Power, a leading global developer of power transmission, today announced the appointment of Reshu Madan as Chief Executive Officer, Global Products & Services (GPS) business. He succeeds Manish Agarwal who has decided to pursue an opportunity outside the company. Reshu will work closely with Manish Agarwal for a smooth transition as he integrates into his new role. Effective May 1st, 2024, Reshu will report to Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power.



Commenting on the appointment, Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power, said, “We are happy to welcome Reshu Madan as the new CEO of our Global Products & Services business. Reshu's five impactful years at Sterlite Power, along with his deep understanding of the power and infrastructure sectors, make him a valuable asset. We are confident that under his leadership, the GPS business will be further strengthened and scale newer heights.”



Reshu is a seasoned industry professional, having spent over 25 years in leadership positions across power and infrastructure. Over the last five years at Sterlite Power, Reshu has successfully driven the growth of its Power cables vertical. As Director of Commercial & HVDC, he spearheaded key strategic initiatives, including securing the company's first Statcom project in the infrastructure segment. Prior to Sterlite Power, Reshu has held leadership roles at Crompton Greaves and TBEA Energy. He holds a B.E. (Mechanical) degree from Pune University and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from IMT Ghaziabad.



Reshu Madan said, “I am honored to take on this role and lead Sterlite Power’s mission to accelerate energy transition and decarbonization efforts with our customers around the world. Given our scale, technology and manufacturing capabilities, Sterlite Power’s growth potential is significant. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team and valued customers to unlock this potential and deliver clean energy solutions on a global scale.”







