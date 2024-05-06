Godrej Security Solutions shines bright at the Smart Home Expo 2024 – showcases Futuristic Home Security Solutions

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 6th May 2024: Godrej Security Solutions, a division of Godrej & Boyce, showcased its latest innovations in the home security at Smart Home Expo 2024, India's biggest platform for smart home offerings held in Mumbai. The brand also introduced the new ‘See Thru Pro Nova’ – an advance video door phone, for the first time. This innovative product allows users to stay connected to their doorsteps seamlessly with integrated WiFi and the See Thru Pro+ smartphone app.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pushkar Gokhale, Executive Vice President and Business Head, Godrej Security Solutions, said, “We are proud to participate in the Smart Home Expo 2024, India’s largest Smart Home Technology event. At Godrej Security Solutions, our dedication lies in developing innovative and user-centric security solutions to safeguard homes and premises. We lead the charge in revolutionizing home security to meet the demands of modern, smart households with a diverse array of tech enabled offerings like lockers, surveillance systems, and access control solutions for unparalleled convenience and security. As consumers seek upgrades in fashion, travel, and technology, we urge them to prioritize their home security as well which will help them to secure their happiness and achieve ultimate peace of mind. Our exhibited products exemplified this commitment, seamlessly integrating top-notch security into users' lives. For us, security has transcended from being merely a necessity to giving an immersive experience to our customers. Our advanced solutions underscore our commitment to leveraging technology for comprehensive and future-proof security.”



Redefining home security, Godrej Security Solutions has introduced a diverse set of security products in the home segment. The brand has introduced a new range of home lockers called NX Pro Plus, equipped with Mechanical and Digital Locking mechanism to ensure effortless access for users of any generation in a family. Their recently launch includes the NX Advance range home locker with a triple locking mechanism of electronic, mechanical and biometric locking system for enhanced safety. Moreover, Godrej Security Solutions has The Dream Box range, specially designed digital and mechanical lockers for kids, fostering organization habits. Additionally, the company launched an upgraded version of the Matrix home locker model, now available in Premium Coffee Brown, merging elegance with functionality.



These innovations are at the forefront of Godrej Security Solutions' ongoing Secure 4.0 initiative, a testament to the brand's enduring commitment to raising awareness about evolving threats and encouraging users to adopt the most robust security measures available.





