Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited Receives Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its Oncology Formulation Facility at Panelav

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 6th May 2024: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) following the recent inspection conducted at its Oncology (Injectable and Oral Solid) Formulation Facility located at Panelav. As per the earlier intimation dated 8th March, 2024, the US FDA conducted a thorough inspection at Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited’s Oncology (Injectable and Oral Solid) Formulation Facility (F-2) from 28th February, 2024, to 8th March, 2024.
With this latest development, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited holds EIRs for all its US FDA regulated facilities.
