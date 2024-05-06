Haryana CM Saini, Khattar File Nomination Papers

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, May 6 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday filed their respective nomination papers as BJP candidate in Karnal city.

While Khattar filed his papers for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, Saini filed his nomination papers for the Karnal assembly by-polls necessitated by the resignation of Khattar.

After filing his nomination, Khattar told the media that the people“are excited and I can say that the BJP will win on all 10 Lok Sabha seats and the Karnal assembly seat with a huge margin.”

Saini, who was accompanying Khattar at the time of the nomination filing, wished every BJP candidate all the best.

Khattar, a two-time legislator from Karnal, replaced sitting BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia, who defeated Congress' Kuldeep Sharma by 656,142 votes in 2019. Bhatia, who secured 70 per cent votes, was the second among the MPs with the highest winning margins.

The Congress has pitted its youngest candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja (31), a Punjabi-Khatri and former head of the party's youth wing in Haryana, to take on Khattar (70).

Polling for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, including the Karnal assembly by-poll, will take place on May 25.