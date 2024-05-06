Gaza Ministry Reports 52 Deaths, 90 Injuries In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, May 6 (Petra) - The Israeli occupation carried out five massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 52 deaths and 90 injuries during the past 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health in Gaza.The Ministry confirmed in the daily statistical report on dead and wounded as a result of the Israeli aggression that there are still victims under the rubble and on road inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense crews.The toll of Israeli attacks on Gaza had risen to 34,735 deaths and 78,108 injuries since October 7, it added.