Germany Recalls Amb. To Russia Over Cyberattack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, May 6 (KUNA) -- German Ambassador to Russia Graf Lambsdorff was summoned back to Germany for consultations regarding the recent cyber-attacks targeting Germany's governing Social Democrats, announced Germany Federal Foreign Office on Monday.

This came in a statement by Germany's Federal Foreign Office, underscoring the summoning of Lambsdorff is part of diplomatic protocols.

Germany's decision to recall its ambassador came to protest the cyberespionage attributed to Russian intelligence the year before.

Germany-Russian relations are under heightened anxieties in relation to the Russian-Ukrainian war, in which Germany labels the war as "The Russian invasion of Ukraine."

