Kuwait, EU Discuss Climate Change, Renewable Energy Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) discussed on Monday with the EU Cooperation Team ways of enhancing cooperation in the fields of renewable energy and climate change, in addition to international environmental challenges.

In a statement, KISR Acting Director General Mashaan Al-Otaibi after his meeting with the EU Cooperation Team Leader, Spyros Kouvelis, affirmed the importance of the private sector's role in achieving the goals of international treaties, to double the production and efficiency of renewable energy, and the vision of enhancing the business environment through the green transition project as a mean to achieve these goals.

The initiative is considered essential to enabling renewable energy solutions and enhancing regional cooperation, and represents a step towards achieving a sustainable future and resisting the effects of climate change, he said.

On his part, the EU official reiterated the importance of enhancing cooperation between the UN and the GCC countries through the green transition project and its vision as a turning point to achieve a sustainable future.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the green transition project that aims to increase the usage of renewable energy sources in addition to boosting economic growth and diversity. (end)

