Russia: Belgorod Bombing Death Toll Increases To Six, Injuries To 35

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, May 6 (KUNA) - Russian Authorities affirmed on Monday that the death toll from the recent "Ukrainian bombing" of the city of Belgorod, adjacent to the border with Ukraine, increased to six deaths and 35 wounded.

Governor of Belgorod Vyacheslav Gladkov via his official Telegram account accused the Ukrainian army of attacking two small trucks that were transporting employees, by drones, killing six and injuring 35.

He said that the attack, which comes on the eve of Vladimir Putin's official inauguration as president for the fifth time Tuesday, occurred near a village close to the Ukrainian borders, and targeted vehicles belonging to a local company.

Belgorod was previously subjected to a Ukrainian attack that killed 25 people and injured more than 100 others, however, the latest attack was the most violent one on Russian territory since the special military operation in 2022 started, in response to intense Russian bombing that targeted Ukrainian cities. (end)

dan









MENAFN06052024000071011013ID1108178098