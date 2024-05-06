Assam: Infant Dies Due To Swine Flu After Relatives Refuse Treatment

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, May 6 (IANS) An infant died in Assam's Hailakandi district due to swine flu after the relatives accompanying the patients refused treatment at a hospital in the state, officials said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 15-month-old Farhana Khanam.

Dr Bhaskar Gupta, Principal of Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) told IANS:“The infant was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. The doctors advised to put the patient on ventilator support but the relatives accompanying the patient refused the treatment and took away the child.”

The Joint Director of Health Services in the Hailakandi district, Dr Alakananda Nath said that Khanam was a resident of the Saidpur area in the Lala neighbourhood of the district.

Dr Alakananda Nath said that the patient was admitted at the civil hospital in Hailakandi; however, the doctors later advised to admit her at SMCH for advanced treatment.”

“When the relatives of the patient brought back the patient to the home without completing the treatment, the infant unfortunately died,” she added.

Dr Gupta said that they received a total of five cases of swine flu at SMCH and one patient has already recovered and sent home. He asserted that people with other comorbidities must take precautions.

“It is more or less like the common flu. But people having high diabetes, respiratory distress and immunosuppressant patients may face difficulties in combating swine flu,” he added.

The administrations in two districts have issued alerts for swine flu.