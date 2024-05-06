African Union denounces bombing targeting IDP camps in eastern DR Congo

(MENAFN) African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat strongly condemned the bombing that targeted sites for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), resulting in the tragic loss of at least 14 lives. In a statement issued late Sunday, Faki expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in eastern DRC, where various armed groups operate, underscoring the AU's steadfast commitment to advocating for a comprehensive political solution to address the region's peace and security challenges.



The bombing occurred on Friday morning, targeting several IDP sites in the vicinity of Goma, the capital of North Kivu province in eastern DRC. The attack claimed the lives of at least 14 individuals and left 35 others wounded, with the majority being women and children, as reported by Peter Chirimwami, the military governor of North Kivu province. Faki denounced such acts of violence, emphasizing that they run counter to the objectives outlined in the conclusions of the Luanda ministerial meeting held on March 21, 2024, which notably called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in the region.



Reiterating his support for the peace processes initiated in Luanda and Nairobi, Faki underscored the AU's commitment to facilitating lasting peace and stability in eastern DRC and across the broader Great Lakes region. The DRC government attributed these attacks to rebels affiliated with the March 23 Movement (M23), a group known for engaging in armed conflict against the DRC armed forces and seizing control of territories within North Kivu province.



In response to the tragic events, President Felix Tshisekedi of the DRC, who was on a diplomatic visit to Europe, expedited his return following the bombing at the IDP sites. During a gathering with the Congolese community in Belgium on Friday, President Tshisekedi assured the nation of the government's unwavering determination to overcome the challenges posed by such violence, affirming, "I guarantee you that we will win this fight no matter the cost."

MENAFN06052024000045015839ID1108178080