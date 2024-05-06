Safia Milad Wins First Place In Rabia Balkhi Statue Competition In Vienna

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Safiya Milad, an Afghan poet, won the“Rabia Balkhi” statue in the literature section by the highest vote from the jury in Vienna.

She emphasized on her social media platform X on Sunday, May 5th, that the ceremony for awarding the Rabia Balkhi statue in Vienna, the capital of Austria, has concluded.

In her message, Ms. Milad stated,“I did not attend the statue award ceremony in Vienna, and according to the jury's previous decision, the Rabia Balkhi statue was awarded to the second person present at the ceremony.”

Safiya Milad completed her secondary and high school education at one of the schools in Kabul and has also been involved in media activities in cultural and civil affairs.

Ms. Milad, who currently resides in Canada, pursued medical studies after completing high school and college at the Institute of Medicine. She holds advanced degrees in law, political science, and journalism.

The second round of awarding the“Rabia Balkhi” statue to Afghan women's rights activists took place on the third and fourth days of May in Vienna, the capital of Austria.

Previously, Gulchehra Yeftali, a women's rights activist, announced on her X page that the second Rabia Balkhi statue will be awarded to Afghan women activists in celebration of the 24th anniversary of Banoo Magazine's founding and the 28th anniversary of the Afghan Cultural Society in Austria.

It is worth mentioning that the Rabia Balkhi Statue Award Festival is held in Vienna, the capital of Austria, with the aim of“empowering women through education.”

Afghan women and girls have won statues and international medals while being deprived of the right to education, work, and activity in Afghanistan for over two years.

Previously, Shakardokht Jafari, an inventor and the first Afghan medical physicist, won the 2024 Dynamics Award in Britain as the Innovator of the Year in the country.

