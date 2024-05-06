Heatwave To Abate From THESE States By Tomorrow Heavy Rains Predicted In Northeast | See Full IMD Forecast

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that heatwave conditions are likely to abate over the eastern and south peninsular regions of the country. The region will likely experience a wet spell accompanied by thunderstorms till 10 May, the weather department predicted a fresh spell of heatwave over west – Gujarat, Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh –over the next 5 days.

For the northeast, the IMD has predicted a heavy rainfall spell accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds till 7 May read: Delhi sizzles at 41.1 degrees; IMD predicts rain in THESE states today. Check detailsIMD Heatwave predictionThe IMD has issued an Orange alert for the heatwave in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Telangana for tomorrow.

Heatwave conditions have also been forecasted for isolated pockets over Saurashtra, Kutch and Gujarat during the next 5 days Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and interior Karnataka, heatwave conditions will likely prevail on 6-7 May, while West Rajasthan will likely witness it from 7-10 May read: IMD warns of above-normal heatwave days in May 2024 as India records hottest April since 1901The IMD has predicted heatwave conditions for East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh from 8-10 May Met Department also forecasted a rise in maximum temperatures by about 2°C over most parts of the plains of Northwest India, except east Uttar Pradesh, where temperatures are likely to fall by 2-3°C maximum temperatures are likely to fall by about 3-5°C over East India during the next 3 days no significant change thereafter.

Also read: Manipur weather: Heavy rains, hailstorm cause havoc, schools and colleges shut till May 7. IMD issues orange alertIMD Rainfall PredictionsA cyclonic circulation is presented over northeast Assam, while another cyclonic circulation is present over northeast Bihar in the lower tropospheric levels.

Strong southwesterly winds are expected to continue to prevail from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India at lower tropospheric levels until 7 May 2024. These winds are likely to cause certain effects in the northeastern region to the IMD press release, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will likely experience“light to moderate rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds” over the next 7 days.

Other regions which are likely to receive rainfall in the next five days are:

West Bengal and Sikkim from 6-10 May.

Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha from 6-10 MayWest Madhya Pradesh on 6 May

East Madhya Pradesh from 6-9 May

Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh from 6-10 May“Isolated heavy rainfall”

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and south interior Karnataka on 7-8 MayOver Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana on 7 May

Over Kerala and Mahe on 9-10 May

Hailstorm activity has also been predicted over south interior Karnataka on 7 May.

