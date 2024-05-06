(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Samsung Electronics Announces Earnings Guidance for First Quarter 2024

Amman, Jordan– May 02, 2024 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced its earnings guidance for the first quarter of 2024.

• Consolidated Sales: Approximately 71 trillion Korean won

• Consolidated Operating Profit: Approximately 6.6 trillion Korean won

The above estimates are based on K-IFRS. Please note that Korean disclosure regulations do not allow earnings estimates to be offered as a range. To comply with such regulations, the above figures represent the median of the estimate ranges provided below.

• Sales: 70 trillion to 72 trillion Korean won

• Operating Profit: 6.5 trillion to 6.7 trillion Korean won



※ 2023 4Q and 2023 1Q consolidated figures based on K-IFRS are as follows

(in trillion won) 2023.4Q 2023.1Q

Sales 67.78 63.75

Operating profit 2.82 0.64







