Chile And Texas Bolster Military Partnership For Enhanced Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's Joint Chiefs of Staff (Emco) and Texas's Military Department convened for the 15th Annual State Partnership Program (ASPPM) Planning Meeting in Santiago on April 15-16.



The meeting reviewed 2024 plans and charted strategies for 2025.



Major General Lionel Curti and Brigadier General Andrew J. Camacho led the meeting, held at the Chilean Joint Peacekeeping Operations Center (Cecopac).



In 2009, Chile and Texas signed a State Partnership Program (SPP ) to foster defense cooperation, civic-military operations, disaster response, and humanitarian relief.



The ASPPM highlighted mutual benefits, especially in defense and technology.







Texas delegates shared innovative technologies to reinforce border security and streamline military processes. Chilean officials gave regional security updates and discussed joint training opportunities.



Brigadier General Camacho stated, "The Texas-Chile partnership, strengthened through ASPPM, will grow, evolve, and explore new defense and aerospace horizons."



Chile remains committed to the partnership's shared values and strategic goals.



Chile and Texas now exchange air capabilities, engineering expertise, and medical support under the SPP.



They also share best practices in aerial equipment maintenance and special forces interoperability.



Both countries conduct medical support exercises for refugee crises and exchange pre-deployment and reintegration strategies for peacekeeping missions. They also participate in Combat Casualty Care (C4) drills.



The Chilean Army's Winter Mountain School provides specialized training for Texas personnel.



In 2016, the Chilean Army's Aviation Brigade hosted Texas's Combat Aviation Brigade for disaster rescue training.



The Chilean Military Labor Corps showcased its road and bridge construction expertise to Texas engineers in southern Chile.



Since 2016, the Chilean Army and Marine infantry have competed in the Best Warrior contest at Camp Swift, Texas, testing tactical skills.



In the most recent competition, the Chilean Marines claimed the overall first place and won the corporal category.

