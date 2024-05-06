Al Habtoor Motors and Mitsubishi drive summer savings with the Golden deals

(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, UAE, 1 May 2024: Al Habtoor Motors, the exclusive distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in the UAE, has announced incredible summer deals for its Outlander, ASX, Montero Sport and Xpander models, featuring an exceptional opportunity to get up to 10 grams of gold for free with every vehicle purchase.

From May 1st, these top-of-the-line vehicles are available with zero down payment and free registration, making it easier than ever to experience the thrill of driving a Mitsubishi.

Customers who purchase any of the select Mitsubishi vehicles will also receive free servicing within the first 50,000 km driven, as well as free insurance, guaranteeing reliability.

In line with its commitment to ensuring long-term customer satisfaction and providing the best service in the market, Al Habtoor Motors is also adding in five years or 150,000 km worth of warranty to these models upon purchase.

Alongside all these incredible offers, Al Habtoor Motors and Mitsubishi are ensuring a safe and cool ride under the summer sun with free tinting and scotchguard available for these vehicles.

Enjoy this Summer with Al Habtoor Motors by availing these amazing deals that are tailored for all on the Mitsubishi Xpander, ASX, Outlander, and Montero Sport before it ends.







