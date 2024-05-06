Celebrating World Day for Safety and Health at Work Keolis MHI's Enduring Commitment

(MENAFN- Biz Talk Media Consultancy) recognition of World Day for Safety and Health at Work on April 28th, Keolis MHI, reiterates its resolute commitment to cultivate a safe and healthy work environment. This global initiative underlines the importance of prioritizing the well-being of our employees, contractors and passengers, a principle that forms the key of everything we do at Keolis MHI.

Safety First: A People-Centric Approach Supported by Data

Our dedication to safety is demonstrably evident, we have consistently achieved a No Loss Time Injury (LTI) that falls below industry standards, reflecting a continuous decline in workplace accidents. Furthermore, we've conducted over 150 safety training sessions in the past year, equipping our workforce with the knowledge and skills necessary to prioritize safety in their daily tasks.

Enhancing Safety Through Innovation and Collaboration

Keolis MHI actively implements a range of initiatives to ensure a safe & healthy environment:

• Risk based inspection & audits programs: We conduct comprehensive safety audits across our entire network, proactively identifying trends and mitigating potential risks.

• Alignment to ISO standards

Keolis MHI are independently accredited to a wide range of ISO standards in health, safety, quality & environment with more planned for 2024 such as collaboration & information security.

• Investment in Technology: We utilize cutting-edge technology to enhance safety, such as automated train control systems and advanced video surveillance.

• Wellness Programs: We promote employee wellbeing through programs like stress management workshops and health screenings, recognizing the link between a healthy workforce and a safe environment.

By prioritizing safety and health, we not only safeguard our employees, contractors and passengers, but we also cultivate a more conducive and efficient work environment. This commitment to continuous improvement aligns perfectly with the spirit of World Day for Safety and Health at Work. Through collective endeavors within the Dubai's rail sector, Keolis MHI is dedicated to raising safety standards and establishing a new norm for excellence in the industry.







MENAFN06052024007353015885ID1108177884