Qantas confronts USD66M fine over 'ghost voyage' scandal

(MENAFN) Australian airline Qantas has agreed to pay a hefty fine of USD66 million over allegations related to the "ghost flights" scandal, wherein it sold tickets for flights that had been previously canceled. The Australian Competition Authority revealed that Qantas admitted to misleading consumers by offering seats on tens of thousands of flights that were ultimately canceled. In addition to the fine, Qantas has agreed to compensate around 86,000 affected passengers with a total payout of USD13 million.



The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chair, Gina Cass-Gottlieb, condemned Qantas' actions, describing them as "appalling and unacceptable." She emphasized the significant impact on consumers who had made travel plans, only to discover that their flights were canceled or rescheduled without adequate notice. Many passengers had arranged vacations, work commitments, and other travel arrangements based on their bookings, only to face disruptions due to the canceled flights.



Qantas CEO Vanessa Hudson issued a statement acknowledging the company's failure to meet consumer expectations and standards. She admitted that Qantas had "fallen short" and apologized to affected customers, acknowledging that many had experienced inconvenience and frustration due to the lack of timely cancellation notices. Despite the apology and acknowledgment of wrongdoing, the USD66 million fine imposed on Qantas remains contingent upon court approval.



The scandal highlights the importance of transparency and accountability in the airline industry, particularly concerning the communication of flight cancellations and schedule changes to passengers. Qantas' agreement to pay the fine and compensate affected customers serves as a reminder of the obligations companies have to uphold consumer rights and maintain trust in the services they provide.

MENAFN06052024000045015682ID1108177716