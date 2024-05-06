Israeli shekel declines amid rising tensions in Gaza

(MENAFN) The value of the Israeli shekel has experienced a notable decline against the US dollar, dropping by 1.3 percent to 3.75 shekels during early trading on Monday. This depreciation comes amidst heightened concerns over a potential Israeli military intervention in the city of Rafah, located in the Gaza Strip. Israeli aircraft were reported to have dispersed leaflets over Rafah's airspace, instructing residents in eastern areas to evacuate towards the Al-Mawasi region in the west.



The recent developments in Rafah have injected uncertainty into the currency markets, erasing most of the gains the shekel had accrued last week. Notably, optimism had emerged last week regarding the possibility of a truce agreement between Israel and Hamas, which had supported the shekel's exchange rates. However, today's events have overshadowed these hopes, leading to a reversal in the shekel's fortunes.



Closing at 3.7 against the dollar in the previous Friday's session, the shekel's performance over the weekend was influenced by global markets observing a weekly holiday on Saturday and Sunday. However, the resumption of trading on Monday brought renewed focus on the escalating tensions in Rafah.



The Israeli military's statement urging civilians to temporarily evacuate from eastern neighborhoods of the Rafah area and relocate to Al-Mawasi underscores the seriousness of the situation. As geopolitical tensions continue to escalate, the financial markets remain on edge, closely monitoring developments in the region for potential impacts on currency valuations.

