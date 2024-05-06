Over 20 Million Commuters Utilise Baku Metro In April

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

In April of this year, "Baku Metropoliteni" JSC transported atotal of 20,510,190 passengers. On average, 683,673 passengers usedthe metro daily, Azernews reports, citing therelease made by the company.

Among these, 537,988 passengers enjoyed free rides throughrelevant special privileges. The peak day for passenger influx wasthe 16th of the month, with 810,689 entries, while the lowest wasrecorded on the 7th, with 395,658 passengers.

On the 10 non-working days of April, 4,818,724 passengerstravelled through the metro, averaging 481,872 per day,constituting 23.49 percent of the total monthly ridership. On the20 working days, the metro served 15,691,466 passengers, comprising76.51 percent of the total.

During working days, the metro provided transportation to784,573 passengers.

Compared to April of the previous year, there was a 7.6 percentincrease in passenger numbers. However, in contrast to April 2019,the peak pre-pandemic period, there was a 4.6 percent decline inridership in April 2024. Nevertheless, this figure marks a 14.6percent increase from the same period in 2022.

Overall, there was a 4 percent decrease in metro ridership thisyear compared to the same four-month period in 2019. However, therewas a 16.5 percent increase compared to 2022 and a 3.2 percentincrease compared to 2023 for the same period.