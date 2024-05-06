Amir Receives Phone Call From Spanish Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain HE Dr. Pedro Sanchez, the regional and international developments, especially those related to developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.
This came during a phone call received by HH the Amir on Monday from the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain.
During the call, the friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries were also reviewed.
MENAFN06052024000063011010ID1108177679
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.