Amir Receives Phone Call From Spanish Prime Minister

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain HE Dr. Pedro Sanchez, the regional and international developments, especially those related to developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

This came during a phone call received by HH the Amir on Monday from the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain.

During the call, the friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries were also reviewed.