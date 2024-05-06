China Regards Europe As Important Dimension Of Its Foreign Policy: Xi Jinping

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, May 6 (IANS) China regards Europe as an important dimension in its major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics and an important partner on its path toward Chinese modernisation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Monday.

Xi made the remarks at a China-France-EU trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Elysee Palace, Xinhua news agency reported.

Expressing his delight in meeting with Macron and von der Leyen again, Xi noted that France is the first stop of his overseas visit this year and that the trilateral meeting amplifies the Europe-wide significance of this visit.

China always approaches its relations with the European Union (EU) from a strategic and long-term perspective, Xi said.

It is hoped that China-France and China-EU relations would reinforce each other and thrive together, he added.

As the world enters a new period of turbulence and transformation, China and the EU, as two major forces in the world, should continue to see each other as partners, stay committed to dialogue and cooperation, deepen strategic communication, enhance strategic mutual trust, build strategic consensus, carry out strategic coordination, work for the steady and sound growth of China-EU ties, and continue making new contributions to world peace and development, Xi said.