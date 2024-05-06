BJP-NDA Will Not Get Even 150 Seats, Claims Rahul Gandhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, May 6 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the BJP-led NDA would not win even 150 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing public rallies in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi accused the BJP of planning to change the Constitution in a bid to end reservation for the ST/SC and OBC communities.

"They (BJP leaders) have made it clear that if they win, they will change the Constitution. This is the reason why they gave the slogan of 'abki baar 400 paar'... Forget about 400, they won't even get 150 this time around," said the former Congress President while addressing back-to-back rallies in Ratlam and Khargon.

The election in Ratlam and Khargone along with six other parliamentary constituencies - Indore, Ujjain, Dhar, Mandsour, Dewas and Khandwa - will be held in the fourth phase on May 13.

Voting for the third phase elections in nine Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh - Bhopal, Vidisha, Bhind, Morena, Gwalior, Betul, Guna, Sagar and Rajgarh - will be conducted on May 7.