Israeli military urgently orders Palestinian evacuations in eastern Rafah

(MENAFN) On Monday morning, urgent evacuation directives were issued by the Israeli military to Palestinian residents and displaced individuals in various sectors of eastern Rafah, amid concerns of a potential ground invasion. The orders urged immediate relocation to the town of al-Mawasi. Rafah is currently sheltering approximately 1.4 million displaced Palestinians who sought refuge following the conflict that ensued after the Hamas incursion on October 7, 2023, which resulted in numerous casualties and hostages.



Since the incursion, the Israeli offensive has led to a significant loss of life, with nearly 34,700 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, perishing. Additionally, the onslaught has resulted in widespread hunger and disease, leaving much of Gaza in ruins. The Israeli military spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, stated that the expansion of the humanitarian zone in Al-Mawasi includes provisions such as field hospitals, tents, food, water, medicine, and other essentials. Collaboration with specific international organizations and countries has been permitted to enhance the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, with ongoing assessments guiding the process.



Efforts to disseminate information regarding the evacuation measures include the distribution of leaflets, text messages, phone calls, and broadcasting through Arab media outlets. Adraee emphasized the military's commitment to achieving the objectives of the conflict, which include dismantling Hamas and securing the release of all Israeli hostages. The military has also shared maps on social media platforms to illustrate evacuation routes.

