Industrial producer prices in Eurozone decline more than forecasted in March

(MENAFN) According to data released on Monday by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, industrial producer prices within the Eurozone experienced a larger-than-expected drop in March. The data revealed a 7.8 percent year-on-year decline in producer prices, surpassing market forecasts and marking a slight improvement from February's revised 8.5 percent decrease. Market expectations had anticipated a slightly smaller decline of minus 7.7 percent for the month.



The decline in industrial producer prices was notably driven by a significant decrease in energy costs, which fell by 20 percent year-on-year in March. This decrease represented a slight easing from the 21.3 percent decrease recorded in February. Meanwhile, within the broader European Union, industrial producer prices also witnessed a 7.6 percent annual decline in March.



On a monthly basis, industrial producer prices in March registered a decline of 0.4 percent in the Eurozone and 0.5 percent in the 27-member EU bloc. These figures underscore the ongoing challenges faced by producers in the Eurozone and the wider EU, amidst persistent downward pressures on prices across various sectors.



It is important to note the distinction between the Eurozone, or EA19, which comprises member states utilizing the euro currency, and the EU27, which includes all member countries of the European Union. The release of these industrial producer price data provides valuable insights into the economic conditions and inflationary pressures within both the Eurozone and the broader EU, influencing policy decisions and market expectations moving forward.

