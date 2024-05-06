Egypt's fiscal strategy prioritizes social welfare, development in 2024/2025 budget

(MENAFN) The Egyptian Minister of Finance, Mohamed Maait, has unveiled a pivotal shift in the government's fiscal approach, revealing that over half of the anticipated revenues in the upcoming budget for the fiscal year 2024/2025 will be directed towards social spending and human development initiatives. This announcement underscores President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's directive to alleviate the financial burdens on citizens and enhance their quality of life, with a significant emphasis on bolstering key sectors such as health, education, higher education, and scientific research.



Minister Maait highlighted the government's commitment to meeting constitutional obligations by earmarking substantial funds for critical areas. Notably, allocations include 496 billion pounds for healthcare, 565 billion pounds for pre-university education, 293 billion pounds for higher and university education, and 140.1 billion pounds for scientific research. These investments reflect a concerted effort to fortify essential social services and foster sustainable human development across the country.



In line with the government's overarching agenda to enhance social welfare, an additional 232 billion pounds have been allocated to support various social and development services. Moreover, substantial provisions have been made for commodity support, with 298 billion pounds designated for this purpose, alongside 134.2 billion pounds earmarked for food supplies. The allocation represents an annual growth rate of 5.1 percent, signaling the government's commitment to ensuring stability and affordability in essential goods and services.



In tandem with efforts to address socio-economic needs, the budget also encompasses measures aimed at bolstering key infrastructure and utility sectors. Notably, 154.5 billion pounds have been allocated to petroleum products, reflecting a notable increase of 29.4 percent. Additionally, provisions of 2.5 billion pounds have been set aside to support the electricity sector, while one billion pounds have been earmarked to bolster water companies. Furthermore, 3.5 billion pounds have been allocated to initiatives aimed at expanding access to natural gas for households, underscoring the government's multifaceted approach to promoting sustainable development and improving living standards nationwide.

